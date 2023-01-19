Zelensky urges world to move faster over Russian attacks
Sunday World Video Team
Credit: World Economic Forum Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Western supplies of weapons must outpace Russia’s attacks and urged the world to move faster in its decision-making.
Popular Videos
Sinister ‘call out video’ shows men issuing threats as feud escalates
Shock scenes | Viral video dubbed ‘daily clash of goose jackets’ shows men brawling on Luas line in Dublin
Police release CCTV as it reveals gunmen shot victim in alleyway near home
Two Irishmen involved in a machete fight in London
Video captures broad daylight shooting incident in Ennis halting site as feud escalates
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
family pain | Man jailed for role in gun murder of 'big friendly giant' Thomas Farnan has sentence increased
Repeated breaches | Paedo mum-of-two Eleanor Moore in custody AGAIN after calling victim hours after release
suspended | PSNI officer gets driving ban after drinking ‘few large gins’ and crashing into traffic light
Drimnagh stabbing | Criminal jailed for trying to ‘butcher’ garda is arrested over serious knife attack in Dublin
Buys in Green | Roy Keane takes after Rod Stewart as he buys ‘luxurious’ pad near Aviva Stadium
Kim Kardashian revealed as new owner of Attallah Cross worn by Diana
victim's bravery | Woman who suffered horror abuse at hands of ex says she hopes her story helps other women
no djoker | WATCH: Novak Djokovic reveals huge injury concern after heated exchange with Irish umpire
assault probe | Man (20s) brandishing large knife ‘struggled’ with gardaí before arrest for Dublin stabbing
objections | Gardaí called as members of Enoch Burke’s family chant during today’s school disciplinary meeting
More Videos
Zelensky urges world to move faster over Russian attacks
Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister
Toxic waste spilling past village, residents fear
National Winnie the Pooh Day: ‘Yellow bear was my light during cancer battle’
Guardiola previews Man City v Tottenham
Sinister ‘call out video’ shows men issuing threats as feud escalates
Shocking | Man who broke into home of ex-girlfriend, assaulted her and threw dog avoids jail
Debunked | The world is not run from Davos by a secret global elite, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirms
Whole Again | Kerry Katona says she’s ‘back to my old self’ after major hair transformation
Zelensky urges world to move faster over Russian attacks
Gabriel LaBelle praises working with Steven Spielberg and Paul Dano in The Fabelmans
Ten Hag felt he had to play Casemiro against Palace, despite suspension threat
Missing hiker in California mountains named as British actor Julian Sands
Andy-man | Fighter ‘pal’ of Daniel Kinahan reveals he is ALSO fan of influencer Andrew Tate
closing down | Sad day as Argos set to close down its entire retail operation in Ireland
Maura Gusto | Maura Higgins shares glamorous bikini snaps from Mexican beach holiday
Brian Mc-Hair | Former Man United and Celtic star Brian McClair unrecognisable in pic taken in local boozer
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed