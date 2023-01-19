Zelensky urges world to move faster over Russian attacks
Sunday World Video Team
Credit: World Economic Forum Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Western supplies of weapons must outpace Russia’s attacks and urged the world to move faster in its decision-making.
Popular Videos
Sinister ‘call out video’ shows men issuing threats as feud escalates
Two Irishmen involved in a machete fight in London
Police release CCTV as it reveals gunmen shot victim in alleyway near home
National Winnie the Pooh Day: ‘Yellow bear was my light during cancer battle’
Dublin performers have ‘magical moment’ with audience despite fire alarm going off during show
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
in the dock | Enoch Burke’s disciplinary hearing due to go ahead today after teacher’s court bid fails
sea tragedy | Heroic Irishman drowns trying to rescue his daughter (11) off the coast of Australia
'no hate' | Game of Thrones star joins ‘Refugees Welcome’ demonstration in Dublin
haunting | Childhood pal of missing Annie McCarrick pays poignant tribute to her on 30th anniversary
injuries | Three men injured following aggravated burglary demanding cash in Co Dublin
Zelensky urges world to move faster over Russian attacks
Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister
Toxic waste spilling past village, residents fear
Can't harry on | Army veteran Phillip Ingram says he fears for Prince Harry’s mental health
highs and lo-s | The dresses and style through the years that have made Jennifer Lopez a fashion icon
More Videos
Sinister ‘call out video’ shows men issuing threats as feud escalates
Dublin performers have ‘magical moment’ with audience despite fire alarm going off during show
XR protesters target Home Office building in London
Somerset bus pulled from grass verge following a crash
Queen Of Pop Madonna to embark on global greatest hits tour
Police release CCTV as it reveals gunmen shot victim in alleyway near home
fighting fit | Riverdance star Michael Flatley is ‘on the mend’ and out of hospital after cancer surgery
Tragic crash | Pensioner (80s) dies after car hits wall in Cabinteely, Co Dublin
Significant damage | ‘It’s very scary’ – businesses wary as ram-raiders cause €10,000 of damage to Hugo Boss store
wild west | Sinister video shows masked mob issuing threats as feud escalates in Co Clare
Paranoid perv | Child sex offender Reginald Arnold forced to leave hospital after his dark past discovered
searches | British actor has gone missing while hiking in California mountains
explosive | Eamon Dunphy on the ‘dark side’ of Roy Keane as he makes Declan Rice claim
dropped points | Double blow for Manchester United after late equaliser for Crystal Palace
Terrifying | Businessman tied up in bathroom as armed burglary gang ransacked his Dublin home
'Distressing' | Tom Niland (74) ‘depressed’ after year on life support following violent burglary
'dark crime' | Galway man accused of murdering aunt (76) by driving over her in tractor
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed