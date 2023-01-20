Zelensky urges western allies to send tanks

Zelensky urges western allies to send tanks

Video Team

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to western allies to speed up the delivery of military support – including badly needed heavy armour – in his country’s struggle against Russia.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News