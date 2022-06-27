Zelensky speaks with G7 leaders as they prepare new aid for Ukraine

G7 leaders have spoken by videolink with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They underscored their commitment to Ukraine for the long haul with plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The US is also preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Leaders are finalising the deal to seek a price cap during the three-day G7 summit in the German Alps.