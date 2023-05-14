Zelensky meets Italian leaders ahead of meeting with Pope at Vatican

Zelensky meets Italian leaders ahead of meeting with Pope at Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Rome ahead of talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican, has received assurances from Italian leaders of continued military and other aid as his country fights to liberate itself from Russia’s military invasion launched last year. Francis recently said that the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia.

