YouTuber remanded over McNally murder had pre-recorded ‘livestream’ gaming alibi

A YouTuber staged a videogaming livestream to provide an alibi on the night he allegedly killed an expectant mother, a court has heard. Stephen McCullagh, 32, was remanded in custody after appearing before a district judge on Thursday charged with the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan, Co Armagh in December.

