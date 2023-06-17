'You're a legend' - Christy Dignam fans tell their stories and sing emotional final farewell to the Aslan singer
Michael Carolan
Thousands came out to Finglas on Saturday morning to say a final farewell to the much-loved Aslan singer Christy Dignam. Fans of the singer told of their connection to Christy and his music. After the funeral cortege had a arrived, a minute silence was observed and a video message by Ryan Tubridy was played. After the message, the crowd - in their thousands, burst into song as a final tribute to the Finglas native.
Popular Videos
Yacht About It | Tony McGregor films himself doing ‘donuts’ around billionaire’s superyacht
Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil
Crowds line streets to pay respects to much-loved Aslan rock legend Christy Dignam
Shocking video shows man in a balaclava and brandishing a metre-long machete
Brandon John Rainey appears charged with the murder of Chloe Mitchell
Watch MoreMore Videos
'You're a legend' - Christy Dignam fans tell their stories and sing emotional final farewell to the Aslan singer
Crowds line streets to pay respects to much-loved Aslan rock legend Christy Dignam
Dublin celebrates the annual Bloomsday tradition
Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil
Headlines
'You're a legend' - Christy Dignam fans tell their stories and sing emotional final farewell to the Aslan singer
road tragedy | Man (40s) dies after incident involving lorry in Co Mayo
happier note | Conor McGregor breaks silence in wake of rape claims to wish dad Tony a happy birthday
'sadly missed' | Funeral details for tragic mum Anna Mooney who died in Dublin to be announced later
big haul | Man (30s) arrested as gardai seize designer watches, clothes and handbags in Dublin drugs raid
shock vote | Irish Love Island star Catherine Agbaje now single and ‘vulnerable’ in villa after tense elimination
‘Vulnerable’ | Witness who gave evidence at trial of Gareth Hutch killers ‘unsuitable’ for state protection
The Redemption | Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – Aslan’s return after hitting rock bottom – Part 4
SHOCK N'ROLL | Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – Frontman’s heath starts to waver – Part 5
Crowds line streets to pay respects to much-loved Aslan rock legend Christy Dignam
More Videos
Conor McGregor denies allegation he sexually assaulted a woman at NBA Finals
Garda Technical Bureau arrives at house in Raheny, Dublin
Shocking video shows man in a balaclava and brandishing a metre-long machete
Aftermath of bus getting stuck under bridge in Cork on Monday
Yacht About It | Tony McGregor films himself doing ‘donuts’ around billionaire’s superyacht
Family of Barnaby Webber describe ‘complete devastation’ at ‘senseless murder
homecoming | Crowds line streets to pay respects to much-loved Aslan rock legend Christy Dignam
lightning | Status yellow weather warning issued to 15 counties as thunderstorms expected
SKY BYE | Commentator Martin Tyler stepping down from role at Sky Sports after 33 years
hanks a million | Tom Hanks shows off Irish accent at Dalkey Book Festival
honest john | Ireland defender Egan reveals team’s disappointment at defeat to Greece
DEALERS' DEN | Vacant Dublin flat complex to be blocked off due to ‘extreme’ anti-social behaviour
TEE TO SCREEN | Rory McIlroy reveals how YouTube revelation led to effective US Open strategy
Depp Pockets | Johnny Depp to donate $1m of US lawsuit settlement to charity
Greek tragedy | Stephen Kenny: ‘We’re disappointed to lose. I take responsibility for that as manager’
PRISON TERM | Man caught with €300 worth of cocaine jailed for three months
CRIME OF PASSION | Care worker who raided post offices to pay for visit to fiancée in US is jailed
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed