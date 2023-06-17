'You're a legend' - Christy Dignam fans tell their stories and sing emotional final farewell to the Aslan singer

Michael Carolan

Thousands came out to Finglas on Saturday morning to say a final farewell to the much-loved Aslan singer Christy Dignam. Fans of the singer told of their connection to Christy and his music. After the funeral cortege had a arrived, a minute silence was observed and a video message by Ryan Tubridy was played. After the message, the crowd - in their thousands, burst into song as a final tribute to the Finglas native.

