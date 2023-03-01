Young snapping shrimps’ claws ‘accelerate in water like a bullet’

Young snapping shrimps’ tiny claws can accelerate in water like a bullet, new research suggests. The adult animals, Alpheus heterochaelis, use the technique to stun passing fish and foes with a simple click of a spring-loaded claw. This squirts a high-speed jet that rips through the water and creates a vapour-filled bubble (a cavitation bubble), invisible to the naked eye, that then implodes.

