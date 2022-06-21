'You are my hero': Hollywood actor meets President Zelensky in Ukraine

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. He told the actor-turned-leader: "You are my hero."

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News