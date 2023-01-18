XR protesters target Home Office building in London

XR protesters target Home Office building in London

Sunday World Video Team

Extinction Rebellion activists have targeted the Home Office building in protest against plans for a new coal mine in Whitehaven, Cumbria. They have poured black paint on nearby walls and across the ground outside the building.

