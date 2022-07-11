Xander Schauffele survives ‘stressful day’ to land Scottish Open title

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele survived a rollercoaster final round to secure his third win in succession in the £6.7million Genesis Scottish Open. Schauffele, who came into the week on the back of victories in the Travelers Championship and JP McManus Pro-Am, took a two-shot lead into the final round and birdied the first two holes to immediately double his advantage. What looked like a comfortable win proved anything but, though, the world number 11 dropping three shots in the space of four holes from the sixth to fall one behind fellow American Kurt Kitayama heading into the back nine.