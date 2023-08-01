‘X’ sign removed from the former Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters

A brightly flashing “X” sign was removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed. The local Department of Building Inspection said it had received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend, including concerns about its structural safety and illumination. The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week.