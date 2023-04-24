Wrexham only at the 'start of the journey' after ending 15-year exile, manager says

Phil Parkinson declared Wrexham were at the “start of the journey” after the Welsh club ended their 15-year exile from the Football League. Wrexham’s 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood gave them the National League title as Notts County’s brave challenge was finally killed off on a pulsating evening at the Racecourse Ground.