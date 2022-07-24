World Health Organisation declares public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

The World Health Organisation has declared a public health emergency of international concern over an outbreak of monkeypox in Europe. The virus has infected more than 16,000 people in 75 countries and territories, with five deaths attributed to the disease. The WHO's director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus posed a high risk to human health in Europe, adding there was a "clear risk" that the disease would continue to spread worldwide.