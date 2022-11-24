World Cup 2022 briefing: Day 5

World Cup 2022 briefing: Day 5

Sunday World Video Team

Here's all you need to know on Day 5 of the 2022 World Cup.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News