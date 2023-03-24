World Athletics bans transgender athletes from competing in female events

Video Team

World Athletics has taken the decision to ban transgender athletes from competing in female category events. The exclusion of transgender athletes will come into effect from March 31 and was confirmed by president Lord Coe at Thursday’s World Athletics Council meeting.

