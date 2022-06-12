Worker seen clinging onto ceiling after scaffolding gives way in sports hall before dropping

This is the Moment a worker clings onto the ceiling of a gym after scaffolding gives way from underneath him.

A handyman got an adrenaline rush while working in a sports hall in Vladivostok, Russia.

The man's scaffolding went from under his feet, but he was able to grab hold of the meter high ceiling and dangle in the air for a few moments.

Alert bystanders quickly rushed to the rescue and stretched a cloth so the man could drop without being injured.