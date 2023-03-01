Women MPs lead Commons tributes to former speaker Betty Boothroyd

The House of Commons has paid tribute to “icon for Parliament” Betty Boothroyd. Women MPs from both sides of the House led tributes to Baroness Boothroyd, the first and so far only female Commons speaker, after her death aged 93. Mother of the House Harriet Harman, a Labour MP and former Cabinet minister, told the Commons of a “sad but a very proud moment”.

