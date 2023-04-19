Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison
Video Team
Reality TV personality Georgia Harrison has said women and girls are being “traumatised” by social media and called for specific protections to be included in the Online Safety Bill. Her ex-boyfriend, fellow reality TV contestant Stephen Bear, was jailed for 21 months in March for sharing a private video of the couple having sex. Speaking at a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament held by women’s charity Refuge on Wednesday morning, Harrison said: “Women are 100% being left traumatised by some aspects of social media."
Popular Videos
WATCH | It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars drop in for a pint at iconic Dublin pub
CUFF LUCK | Watch: Handcuffed man makes hapless escape attempt in Dublin
Horrifying | Multi-storey car park collapsed in New York leaves one dead and four in hospital
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
Watch MoreMore Videos
Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison
hair today | Clean-shaven Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch photographed after his release
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
HOOVES THAT? | World’s last ‘wild’ horse foal born at Whipsnade Zoo takes first steps
Headlines
browned off | Kinahan henchman Ross Browning told to pay legal costs for CAB in €1.7m battle
CONSENT TO BAIL | Man extradited from Romania to face charges of sex attack on woman in Dublin
thrash talking | Former UFC champion Matt Serra calls Conor McGregor a ‘piece of sh*t’ in angry tirade
WHEELY FLASH | All-new electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV comes with champagne goblets
Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison
HUTCH N GO | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch sports clean-shaven look as he enjoys freedom in Dublin
hair today | Clean-shaven Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch photographed after his release
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
Monk's munch | Gerry Hutch’s favourite Spanish restaurant invite him back to ‘finish his pizza’
Top Gear | How we predicted that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 could land World Car of the Year
More Videos
Irish landlord threatens tenants with buzz saw
Horrifying | Multi-storey car park collapsed in New York leaves one dead and four in hospital
Bill Clinton visits the Guildhall Taphouse in Derry City
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
WATCH | It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars drop in for a pint at iconic Dublin pub
Dealer who conspired to produce drugs worth over £1 million at secret Scottish lab jailed
Pipe damage | Donegal pensioner charged with putting lives at risk after sabotaging gas supply
HOOVES THAT? | World’s last ‘wild’ horse foal born at Whipsnade Zoo takes first steps
Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone arrives at Southwark Crown Court for hearing
We're Don | Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan ‘ended friendship on sour note’
Dublin | Man arrested as gardai investigate fatal Dublin assault in early hours of this morning
Irish landlord threatens tenants with buzz saw
WATCH | Gardai ‘aware’ of video showing ‘landlord’ lunging at Galway tenant with circular saw
Fitz'll Fix it | Skating champion on Davy Fitzgerald show used to ‘get in fights’ with racists
tragic death | Aaron Carter drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs, autopsy report reveals
life sentence | Stephen Silver says ‘I regret what I did’ as he’s jailed for murder of Garda Colm Horkan
EXCLUSIVE | Bogus bail scam: Alleged criminals using derelict house in quiet village to get out of jail
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed