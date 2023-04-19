Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison

Reality TV personality Georgia Harrison has said women and girls are being “traumatised” by social media and called for specific protections to be included in the Online Safety Bill. Her ex-boyfriend, fellow reality TV contestant Stephen Bear, was jailed for 21 months in March for sharing a private video of the couple having sex. Speaking at a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament held by women’s charity Refuge on Wednesday morning, Harrison said: “Women are 100% being left traumatised by some aspects of social media."