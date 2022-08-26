Woman vows never to go to Starbucks again after discovering 'secret' flirty message on cup

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

A woman was greatly surprised woman when she found a flirty message on her cup. The barista's attempt backfired. “I will never come here again,” the customer said on social media.. “Be careful, this drink is extremely hot" is normally written at the bottom of the cup; In this case, the barista changed it to, "Be careful, you're extremely hot ." The woman made it clear she did not appreciate the gesture.. “I will never go back here", she wrote on social media.

