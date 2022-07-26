Woman stabbed 29 times by partner says ‘I’m a survivor’ as he is jailed for life

Woman stabbed 29 times by partner says ‘I’m a survivor’ as he is jailed for life

Sunday World Video Team

A woman who was stabbed 29 times by her partner and left to die has said “I am not a victim, I am a survivor”. Steven Wood, 54, locked Tina Turner in their house and left her in a pool of blood – and she still had a knife embedded in her chest when she was eventually taken to hospital.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News