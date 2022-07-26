Woman stabbed 29 times by partner says ‘I’m a survivor’ as he is jailed for life
Sunday World Video Team
A woman who was stabbed 29 times by her partner and left to die has said “I am not a victim, I am a survivor”. Steven Wood, 54, locked Tina Turner in their house and left her in a pool of blood – and she still had a knife embedded in her chest when she was eventually taken to hospital.
