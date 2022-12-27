Shocking | 

Woman killed in Wallasey Christmas Eve pub shooting named

Sunday World Video Team

A 26-year-old woman killed in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards.

Ms Edwards was at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head.

She died in hospital. Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the gunman’s target.

