Woman kicks topless man in head during Navan street fight

Video footage of a blonde woman putting the boot in during a violent brawl has gone viral on social media. The 29 second video, taken n a back street in Navan, county Meath, shows two men wrestling on the ground as onlookers, including a wheelchair bound man scream encouragement. A blonde woman in a yellow dress appears to kick off her shoe before stepping forward and booting one of the brawlers in the head. Not satisfied with her first effort she ignores attempts to break up the fight and moves to the side before landing another vicious kick to the face.