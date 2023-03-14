Woman jailed for falsely claiming to be victim of Asian grooming gang

Woman jailed for falsely claiming to be victim of Asian grooming gang

Video Team

Eleanor Williams (22) has been jailed after falsely claiming to have been the victim of an Asian grooming gang

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News