Woman in Westmeath car fire named locally as tributes paid to her children — aged two and five

Woman in Westmeath car fire named locally as tributes paid to her children — aged two and five

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Woman in Westmeath car fire named locally as tributes paid to her children — aged two and five

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News