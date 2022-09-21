Woman has lucky escape after PSNI car crashes into shopfront

Woman has lucky escape after PSNI car crashes into shopfront

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Woman has lucky escape after PSNI car crashes into shopfront

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News