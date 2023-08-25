Woman cleared of cruelty to pony hits out at damage caused by social media

Woman cleared of cruelty to pony hits out at damage caused by social media

A woman who was cleared of cruelty to one of her horses has said that the damage caused by a “trial by social media” is “irreversible” and that she received hand-delivered death threats because of the incident. Sarah Moulds was found not guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a grey child’s pony named Bruce Almighty, after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday. She had been seen kicking and slapping the animal in over four seconds in a video taken by hunt saboteurs after a foxhound hunt in November 2021.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News