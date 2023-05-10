WOMAN armed with a hatchet and hammer smashes up a house in Rathkeale,

WOMAN armed with a hatchet and hammer smashes up a house in Rathkeale,

Owen Breslin

A WOMAN armed with a hatchet and hammer smashed up a house in Rathkeale, Co Limerick in a bizarre row over claims of false allegations being made at a funeral. The footage was posted on social media this week shows her breaking windows and door panes in a systematic manner while shouting at the top of her voice.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News