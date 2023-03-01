Woman aged over 100 shocked by electricity bill

A woman aged over 100 has been shocked to receive an electricity bill for nearly €1,000. Kitty, a pensioner centenarian, received a demand for €957 for two-month period. The case was highlighted in the Dáil by Meath West Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke. “I wish to raise the cases of two elderly people who have contacted me over the past two days,” he began. “Kitty from Trim, Co Meath, is over 100 years old. Her electricity bill with Electric Ireland from 7 December to 3 February, 59 days, is €957.49 after all subsidies.” He waved Kitty's bill in the Dáil chamber, added: “Her previous bill was €133.42.” She only uses a fridge, washing machine, immersion heater, lighting and two electric heaters on timers -- with no central heating, he said.