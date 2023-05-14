Woman, 99, achieves dream of being knife-thrower’s target in circus performance

A 99-year-old former circus worker has achieved her lifelong dream of having knives thrown at her during a live circus performance. Annie Duplock from Sharnford in Leicestershire got in the ring after the performance’s finale and stood against a board as blades were hurled at her by a professional knife thrower.

