Withholding information on Olivia’s murder is protecting killers, police warn

People who might be withholding information about the murder of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in her own home have been warned they are protecting killers. As part of their continuing investigation into Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killing and other recent murders in Liverpool, Merseyside Police again urged the public to come forward and help. It is almost a week since Olivia was fatally shot when a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into her family home in Dovecot, also injuring Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, 46.