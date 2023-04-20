William Saliba making slow progress in recovery from back problem – Mikel Arteta

William Saliba making slow progress in recovery from back problem – Mikel Arteta

Video Team

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he is unsure if defender William Saliba will play again this season as his recovery from a back injury has not progressed as hoped. The France defender had started every Premier League game this season before being forced off during the Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon last month.

