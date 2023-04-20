William Saliba making slow progress in recovery from back problem – Mikel Arteta
Video Team
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he is unsure if defender William Saliba will play again this season as his recovery from a back injury has not progressed as hoped. The France defender had started every Premier League game this season before being forced off during the Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon last month.
Popular Videos
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
hair today | Clean-shaven Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch photographed after his release
WATCH | It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars drop in for a pint at iconic Dublin pub
CUFF LUCK | Watch: Handcuffed man makes hapless escape attempt in Dublin
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
LATEST | Gardaí arrest landlord who allegedly used saw to gain entry to property and lunge at tenant
William Saliba making slow progress in recovery from back problem – Mikel Arteta
not guilty | Limerick man cleared of threatening to kill his ex-partner and set fire to their home
MEMBER'S ONLY | Conor McGregor poses inside exclusive celebrity Hollywood hot spot
Crime Time | Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant leads Late Late Show lineup with Hillary Clinton
Guilty plea | Ex detention officer gets community order over ‘racist’, UDA supporting tweets
'boisterous' | Pensioner told Gardai he’d shoot whoever told them he had been ‘drink-drinking’
TRAGEDY | Heartbroken mum pays tribute as ‘beautiful son’ (19) dies following crash
Isolated | Monk’s nephew Ross Hutch ‘in complete panic’ after losing uncle's prison protection
unreal | Michael Schumacher family to sue over ‘interview’ in German weekly magazine
More Videos
Heading a football immediately alters brain functions, study shows
Erik ten Hag to make decision on Marcus Rashford’s fitness before Sevilla clash
Pep Guardiola 'so happy' after Man City make Champions League semi-finals
Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison
hair today | Clean-shaven Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch photographed after his release
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
'One mistake' | Colin Farrell says he feared for his life filming The North Water series in the Arctic
Dozens dead after stampede at event to hand out financial aid
charges | Man (20s) due in court over drug-related intimidation in North Dublin
latest | Gardai continue to quiz suspect in fatal Dublin hostel stabbing as victim named locally
latest | Investigation launched into death of Irish rally driver Craig Breen
Revealed | Dublin Airport, AIB, Bank of America – Clients Jonathan Dowdall claims he worked for
Cheesy | Niall Horan hosts secret fan event with help of Dublin toastie shop
Fatal stabbing | Woman on trial for murdering dad had history of delusions, ‘once heard U2 accuse her of rape’
Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosts ultimate Eurovision experience
'SOUL-DESTROYING' | Man reveals dad’s last word was ‘revenge’ before ‘horrible death’ in Limerick hospital
'not a nice person' | Woman who assaulted and racially abused hospital staff jailed for eight months
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed