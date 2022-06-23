William and Kate view first official joint portrait of themselves at Cambridge museum

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have viewed the first official joint portrait of themselves on a visit to Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum. The painting, commissioned last year as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, shows the pair standing side-by-side, with Kate in an elegant emerald dress and William in a black suit. It is to go on public display in the university city.

