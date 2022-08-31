William and Kate invited to meet Lego counterparts to celebrate Windsor move

William and Kate invited to meet Lego counterparts to celebrate Windsor move

Sunday World Video Team

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been invited to meet their Lego doppelgangers to celebrate their move to Windsor. Legoland Windsor Resort unveiled new miniature Lego models of William and Kate and their three children, showcasing a Royal Removal service to celebrate the news of their move to Adelaide Cottage next month.

