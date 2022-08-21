Wildfire rages in south-western France

Wildfire rages in south-western France

Sunday World Video Team

Firefighters from across Europe started arriving in France on Friday to help battle several wildfires, including a giant blaze ravaging pine forests in the south-west of the country.

Latest News