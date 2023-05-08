Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Darragh Kelly
Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Popular Videos
'Easiest money I ever made' – Conor McGregor gives 'coaching lessons' to defeated fighter
PICK OF THE BUNCH | Eagle-eyed social media users claim Leo Varadkar was caught picking his nose at King's Coronation
Two women brawling outside Longford Shopping Centre
Thousands rise early for Darkness Into Light in aid of suicide prevention
Bodycam footage of a police officer tasering a running man during a foot chase
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
FEARS | Gardaí who faced Gsoc probes tell of ‘grave concerns’ personal data leaked to criminals
BORN TO BE WILD | ‘Mark Sheehan believed in us when no-one did’ – We chat with Wild Youth’s Conor O’Donoghue
Status yellow | Weather Ireland: Thunderstorm warning for six counties as widespread rain expected
Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Nails before jail | Dublin manicurist caught drug dealing outside garda station spared criminal record
winging it | ‘My secret’s out’ – Green TD who refuses to fly for climate reasons has pilot’s licence
Ireland's 7-day weather forecast
Latest | Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Sligo was known to the deceased
Byrne murder | Regency hotel getaway drivers Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy to be sentenced today
no roar | Rory McIlroy’s miserable run continues ahead of golf’s next major
More Videos
Napoli fans light up the sky as they celebrate their team's Serie A title victory
“I have never been cool, but that’s what I think is cool” Ed Sheeran tells Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ's Late Late show
Bodycam footage of a police officer tasering a running man during a foot chase
‘Challenging operation’ removing dead fin whale from beach, says council
Ed Sheeran makes a statement outside court in New York
Flight passenger captures SpaceX rocket launch
under-fire | Erik ten Hag’s verdict on David De Gea after howler costs Manchester United
ALERT | Armed officers scrambled after reports of man with ‘gun’ entering Belfast hotel
Gucci Gang | Conor McGregor splurges on Gucci after making ‘easy money’ on UFC bet
vehicle seized | Two men arrested following spate of robberies in Dublin and Wicklow
Out in the street | Bruce Springsteen visits his favourite Dublin spots during Irish tour off-day
Early Release | Convicted terrorist Lisa Smith to walk free from prison in weeks for ‘good behaviour’
HAPPY HOOPS | Celtic see off Hearts to seal another Scottish league crown
Tributes | Young Dublin mum dies following long illness weeks after ‘dream’ wedding
Tragedy | Appeal for witnesses as wheelchair user dies after being struck by car
Creep | Famous Irish guitar-maker who confessed to upskirting and having child porn faces jail
Highly lucky | Cannabis 'connoisseur' caught with weed worth over €17k in growhouse avoids jail
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed