Explainer | 

Why is Ireland in a cost of living crisis?

Darragh Kelly

Rising prices are seeing many Irish families struggling to get by as the cost of living starts to bite.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News