Who is Paul Mescal?

Who is the 26-year-old Oscar nominee?

Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Enoch Burke re-enters school as gates open to allow a car enter

Enoch Burke re-enters school as gates open to allow a car enter

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

The case against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch as the prosecution rests

The case against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch as the prosecution rests

Video shows Una Healy enjoying night out at boxing fight with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours

Video shows Una Healy enjoying night out at boxing fight with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours

Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could see Arsenal move for midfielder

Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could see Arsenal move for midfielder

Mum whose baby died following homebirth says Rotunda medical records didn’t mention previous birth difficulties

Inquest adjourned | Mum whose baby died following homebirth says Rotunda medical records didn’t mention previous birth difficulties

Amazon workers in UK strike for first time in fight for ‘decent standard of living’

FIGHTING BACK | Amazon workers in UK strike for first time in fight for ‘decent standard of living’

Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could see Arsenal move for midfielder

Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could see Arsenal move for midfielder

war of words | Jamie Carragher angrily hits back at agent over ‘uneducated’ jibes

Man convicted of ‘savage’ attack in Longford pub which left victim in pool of blood

brawl over | Man convicted of ‘savage’ attack in Longford pub which left victim in pool of blood

Asylum seekers preparing to sleep rough as ‘pause’ put on providing shelter in Ireland

'bursting' | Asylum seekers preparing to sleep rough as ‘pause’ put on providing shelter in Ireland

Please check your inbox to verify your details

Sign up for the latest news and updates

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Enoch Burke makes a speech outside school following his arrest this morning

Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Robbie Williams stars as voice of Felix the cat in new pet food advert

Robbie Williams stars as voice of Felix the cat in new pet food advert

Enoch Burke arrives at school for a second day

Enoch Burke arrives at school for a second day

Enoch Burke re-enters school as gates open to allow a car enter

Enoch Burke re-enters school as gates open to allow a car enter

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices