‘While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade’ – Britain’s King Charles heckled while greeting crowd

‘While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade’ – Britain’s King Charles heckled while greeting crowd

Darren HalleySunday World Video Team

‘While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade’ – Britain’s King Charles heckled while greeting crowd

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News