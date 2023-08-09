What will life be like for migrants on board the Bibby Stockholm barge?
Migrants have begun arriving on the Bibby Stockholm barge docked in Portland off the coast of Dorset as part of a Government plan to house asylum seekers while their claims are processed. After a series of delays, the first residents boarded on Monday amid continued safety and overcrowding fears centring on plans to house about 500 people on the ship. Here the PA news agency looks at the living conditions they can expect on the barge.