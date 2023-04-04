What we know about Donald Trump's arraignment
Video Team
On Tuesday, former US president Donald Trump will be formally arrested and arraigned. It will be the first time a former US commander in chief has been forced to stand before a judge. Here is all we know about what is happening in New York.
Popular Videos
Four Spanish Civil Guard officers shot during anti-drugs raid in Alicante
brutal | Conor McGregor shocks fans with his ‘own rendition’ of The Fields of Athenry
CCTV footage showing John Watson before setting fire to hospital
95-year-old care home resident fulfils dream with the ultimate high
Video of a female assassin delivering a bomb hidden in a gift that killed Vladlen Tatarsky
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
toughest challenge | Brother of tragic bullying victim Nicole Fox reveals family were forced to leave Dublin
HEIR A-PAR-RENT | Paris Hilton shares pictures of newborn baby son Phoenix
'DISCOMFORT' | Brooke Shields says first kiss aged 11 was with 29-year-old actor
What we know about Donald Trump's arraignment
Jurgen Klopp admits he is still Liverpool manager ‘because of the past’
'scared' | Former soldier says she was raped by Defence Forces officer while on overseas duty
One dead and 30 injured after train derails near The Hague
RIP | One killed and 30 injured as passenger train derails in the Netherlands
PROMINENT PLAYERS | ‘Eircode gang’ fill drugs void created by garda crackdown in feud-hit Drogheda
HOUSING CRISIS | Taoiseach says claim he overruled Housing Minister on ban is ‘100pc incorrect’
More Videos
Finland to join Nato military alliance this week, chief says
Bruno Saltor vows to do his best for Chelsea after ‘sad’ Graham Potter sacking
brutal | Conor McGregor shocks fans with his ‘own rendition’ of The Fields of Athenry
Four Spanish Civil Guard officers shot during anti-drugs raid in Alicante
aj's vow | Anthony Joshua says a Tyson Fury clash is the fight the ‘boxing world needs’
Thousands are alive today because of Good Friday Agreement, says Gerry Adams
SUSPENDED SENTENCE | Cannabis ‘edibles’ found in Dublin man’s bedroom in garda raid
legendary pals | Rory McIlroy opens up on his friendship with Tiger Woods ahead of Masters bid
big call | Gary Neville backs Mauricio Pochettino to take charge at Chelsea
'DISAPPEARED' VICTIM | Search resumes in Monaghan for IRA victim Columba McVeigh
GP CRISIS | Thousands promised free GP visits could end up with no doctor
BUSTED | Man (50s) arrested after €100k worth of cannabis and cocaine found in Limerick raids
95-year-old care home resident fulfils dream with the ultimate high
MAFIA CRACKDOWN | Handgun seized in garda operation targeting Albanian mafia in west Dublin
CCTV footage showing John Watson before setting fire to hospital
Finland to join Nato military alliance this week, chief says
Bruno Saltor vows to do his best for Chelsea after ‘sad’ Graham Potter sacking
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed