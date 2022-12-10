Lionel Messi guided his Argentinian side to the final four of the World Cup and was immediately caught up in a war of words that was caught on camera on a night of high drama in Qatar. Messi scored from the spot in normal time and set up up the first with an outrageous assist as Argentina looked out of sight with a 2-0 lead after 73 minutes, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw with the equaliser coming in the 100th minute. Following the match, Messi was caught up in a war of words when being interviewed. It has been reported that the Argentine captain directed his anger at Weghorst, saying: "What are you looking at, dummy," Messi said. "Go on that way, dummy. Go away." Messi had earlier cupped his ears and exchanged words with Dutch manager Louis van Gaal and his assistant Edgar Davids. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told outgoing Netherlands coach Van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after saving two penalties in an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win. Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell 4-3 on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final. 'What are you looking at, idiot?' - Lionel Messi interrupts interview after Netherlands match 00:00 00:09 720p 720p 480p 360p high 360p low Share this video But after the win, Martinez hit out at both Van Gaal and referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who struggled to keep a lid on an emotional encounter which saw more than one flashpoint between the squads. “It was a tricky game,” Martinez told beIN Sports. ADVERTISEMENT Pause Unmute × “I thought we controlled the game really well. We went 2-0 up, basically we controlled the game. The ref was just giving everything for them. “He gave 10 minutes (stoppage time) for no reason. He was giving free-kicks outside the box for them, like two, three times.