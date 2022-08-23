Whale rescued from shark net in Australia

Whale rescued from shark net in Australia

Sunday World Video Team

A whale has been rescued after it got entangled in shark nets off Australia's Gold Coast. Wayne Phillips, head of marine sciences at Sea World, said the seven-metre (23-foot) whale was calm while being rescued in waters off Currumbin Beach, but it appeared quite sick. Mr Phillips said this was the fifth whale to be entangled in shark nets off the Gold Coast this year.

