West Ham to stage victory parade after Europa Conference League win in Prague

West Ham to stage victory parade after Europa Conference League win in Prague

A victory parade is planned for Thursday evening after West Ham fans and players celebrated into the early hours following the club’s Europa Conference League win. Fans and players partied in the streets of Prague on Wednesday night after the Hammers’ victory over Fiorentina sealed their first trophy in more than 40 years.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News