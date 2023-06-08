West Ham skipper Declan Rice unsure if he has played final West Ham game after European success

West Ham skipper Declan Rice does not know if he has played his last game for the club after the Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina. The England midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer.

