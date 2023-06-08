West Ham fans still in disbelief after trophy win

West Ham fans still in disbelief after trophy win

Interviews with West Ham fans at the Olympic stadium after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League. Father and son (from left to right) Don and Brian O'Mahony, from Cork, Ireland, then Darren Crooks, from London. A victory parade is planned for Thursday evening.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News