West Ham fan Danny Dyer says club's European win was 'a beautiful thing'

West Ham fan Danny Dyer says club's European win was 'a beautiful thing'

West Ham fan Danny Dyer said the club's Europa Conference League victory was a "beautiful thing". Dyer's daughter Dani is engaged to Hammers star Jarrod Bowen, who scored a goal at the death to seal West Ham's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina. Speaking about his future son-in-law's goal, Dyer said "it couldn't have gone any better". Dyer spoke to the PA Media news agency as he trained for Sunday's Soccer Aid match, which will raise money for UNICEF.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News