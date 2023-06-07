West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes says 'now is our time'

West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes says 'now is our time'

West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes said "now is our time" as the Hammers prepared to face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in Prague. Hawkes spoke to the PA news agency after performing a concert for fans hoping to see West Ham collect their first major trophy in more than 40 years.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News