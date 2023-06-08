West Ham: Coufal and Soucek reflect on West Ham victory in Prague
Vladimír Coufal and Tomas Soucek reflect on West Ham's Europa Conference League success as they board the team bus outside their hotel in Prague.
West Ham: Coufal and Soucek reflect on West Ham victory in Prague
