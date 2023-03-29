We need to act after Nashville shooting - Joe Biden

Video Team

US President Joe Biden appeals for Congress to pass an assault weapons ban after a deadly school shooting in Tennessee. A former student shot through the doors of a Christian primary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults after planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building, police said.

